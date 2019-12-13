Cabinet approves MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Express Pharma


The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India’s export of medical products to Saudi Arabia

By Press Information Bureau
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved ex-post facto the Memorandum of Understanding between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of Medical Products Regulation. The MoU was signed on October 29, 2019 during the visit of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.

The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India’s export of medical products to Saudi Arabia. It will also enable better coordination in international fora.

