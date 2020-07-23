Brinton Pharmaceuticals gets DCGI’s approval to launch favipiravir anti-viral tablets in India

Read Article

Having a shelf-life for 90 days, the drug will be available in a strip of 10 tablets and 50 tablets in a box

Brinton Pharmaceuticals has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market favipiravir under the brand name faviton. To be available in 200 mg tablets, the drug will be marketed in India and exported globally by the company.

Emerging favourable global clinical evidence suggests that favipiravir is an effective treatment option in the management of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. As this is an orally-administered medication, it is more convenient compared to intravenously-administered medicines. In India, favipiravir was first approved by the regulatory authorities in June 2020 under emergency use authorisation to treat COVID-19 patients.

Commenting on receiving the approval, Rahul Kumar Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals, said, “We always wanted to launch “evidence-based cure” to combat COVID-19. Our strategic intent will be to improve the access through our strong distribution network that will help make faviton available across all COVID treatment centres and our MRP is Rs 59 per tablet”.

