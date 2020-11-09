Bridge Biotherapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim cancel agreement to develop BBT-877 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Read Article

Bridge Biotherapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim have mutually agreed on the termination of the Collaboration and License Agreement entered into in July 2019 to develop BBT-877 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and various fibrotic diseases.

Under the License Agreement, Bridge Biotherapeutics will regain all rights to BBT-877.

“Bridge Biotherapeutics is committed to further develop BBT-877 to benefit patients with IPF, whom we want to serve. After receiving and reviewing data and dossiers, we will closely work with regulatory authorities to clarify future development plan and necessary studies to initiate human trials in the future” said James Lee, CEO of Bridge Biotherapeutics.