BPPI records sales turnover of Rs 146.59 cr in first quarter of 2020-21

BPPI, the implementing agency of Pradhanmantri Janaushadhi Pariyojana-PMBJP, clocked a sales turnover of Rs. 146.59 crores in the first quarter of 2020-21 as compared to Rs 75.48 crore achieved in the first quarter of 2019-20. In the month of July 2020, BPPI has added sales of Rs 48.66 crores. The total sales up to July 31, 2020, stood at Rs 191.90 crores.

The Janaushadhi Kendras remained functional during the lockdown and sold about 15 lakhs face masks, 80 lakhs tablets of hydroxychloroquine and 100 lakhs of paracetamol tablets.

Reportedly, the current basket of medicines sold by these kendras consists of 1250 medicines and 204 surgical instruments. The government intends to enhance it up to 2000 medicines and 300 surgical products by the end of March 31, 2024, covering all essential medicines of therapeutic groups like anti-diabetics, cardiovascular drugs, anti-cancer medicines, analgesics and antipyretics, anti-allergic medicines, gastrointestinal agents, vitamins, minerals and food supplements, tropical medicines, etc.

As per government data, these centres have provided direct employment for more than 11600 educated unemployed youth of the country.

The incentive provided to the Kendra owners has been enhanced from existing Rs 2.50 lakh to up to Rs 5.00 lakh to be given at 15 per cent of monthly purchases made, subject to a ceiling of Rs 15,000/- per month. One-time incentives of Rs 2.00 lakh is to be provided to the PMBJP Kendras opened in the North-Eastern States, Himalayan areas, Island territories and backward areas mentioned as aspirational district by NITI Aayog or opened by women entrepreneur, Divyang, SC & ST in the form of furniture and fixtures.

(Source:PIB)