Bombay College of Pharmacy receives FICCI Award for Excellence in Research

Mumbai-based Bombay College of Pharmacy (BCP) has been awarded Special Jury Mention for ‘Excellence in Enabling Research Environment’ at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2019 held in New Delhi on November 27, 2019. The award was received by Prof Krishnapriya Mohanraj, in-charge Principal, from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, among other dignitaries present on the occasion.

“We are very proud to receive this honour from FICCI. The award is a testimony to the world-class

industry-academia research taking place at BCP. The award is significant as it places a huge emphasis on

scientific research within academic institutions.” said Prof Krishnapriya Mohanraj. The official tabulator

for the awards was the consultant EY.

Numerous research projects are at forefront in BCP in domains impacting healthcare and society. BCP

has been recognized for the award for the following representative research projects among many being

conducted at the institute. Investigation on liver enzymes assessing drug metabolism, a research thrust

under the leadership of Dr Krishna Iyer and partially funded by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), represented

the category on partially funded project by the industry. Dr. Mala Menon developed a targeted

nanoliposomal platform for inhalation therapy of TB with complete internal financial support. National

Facility for Research and Training (NFRT) for testing of drugs, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals has

been established with an aid of INR 5.87 crore under Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Research Programme

funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The facility is a state of art

research and training center with high end sophisticated hyphenated mass spectrometry instruments.

This facility is established with the grant awarded to Dr Vaishali Shirsat and Prof Krishnapriya Mohanraj.

Development of nanotechnology platforms that can aid treatment of HIV to improve maternal health

was undertaken by Prof Mangal Nagarsenker, and involved collaboration between University of Helsinki

(Finland), University of Jena (Germany) and University of Porto (Portugal). The project was a showcase in

category of projects partially funded by an International Agency. Further, other faculty members have

also undertaken efforts in advancing research in field of waste water management, veterinary medicines,

herbal drug technology, green initiatives and waste disposal.

Cumulative research efforts of faculty and students at BCP have culminated in 91 publications in various

national and international journals of repute, 99 presentations at various conferences and 36 awards

during the past three years. The college has received a funding of around nine crores through

government and industry funding in the same period.

“Some of the future initiatives of BCP include setting up of a pilot plant that would aid technology

transfer, scale up research projects, and offer solutions for challenges faced by industry. We also plan to

expand the existing Innovation Cell to involve and motivate students even at UG level to work upon

novel ideas and offer solutions for unmet societal needs,” said Prof. Mohanraj.BCP is endowed with

eminent faculty, state of art infrastructure, industrial and international collaboration and research grants

have contributed to research holistically, by creating and nurturing innovation for public health and well

being of common public. BCP has also conducted many technology development programs. External

accolades like this on a national platform bear a testament to a vibrant research environment at BCP.