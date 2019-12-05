Bombay College of Pharmacy receives FICCI Award for Excellence in Research
Mumbai-based Bombay College of Pharmacy (BCP) has been awarded Special Jury Mention for ‘Excellence in Enabling Research Environment’ at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2019 held in New Delhi on November 27, 2019. The award was received by Prof Krishnapriya Mohanraj, in-charge Principal, from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, among other dignitaries present on the occasion.
“We are very proud to receive this honour from FICCI. The award is a testimony to the world-class
industry-academia research taking place at BCP. The award is significant as it places a huge emphasis on
scientific research within academic institutions.” said Prof Krishnapriya Mohanraj. The official tabulator
for the awards was the consultant EY.
Numerous research projects are at forefront in BCP in domains impacting healthcare and society. BCP
has been recognized for the award for the following representative research projects among many being
conducted at the institute. Investigation on liver enzymes assessing drug metabolism, a research thrust
under the leadership of Dr Krishna Iyer and partially funded by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), represented
the category on partially funded project by the industry. Dr. Mala Menon developed a targeted
nanoliposomal platform for inhalation therapy of TB with complete internal financial support. National
Facility for Research and Training (NFRT) for testing of drugs, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals has
been established with an aid of INR 5.87 crore under Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Research Programme
funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The facility is a state of art
research and training center with high end sophisticated hyphenated mass spectrometry instruments.
This facility is established with the grant awarded to Dr Vaishali Shirsat and Prof Krishnapriya Mohanraj.
Development of nanotechnology platforms that can aid treatment of HIV to improve maternal health
was undertaken by Prof Mangal Nagarsenker, and involved collaboration between University of Helsinki
(Finland), University of Jena (Germany) and University of Porto (Portugal). The project was a showcase in
category of projects partially funded by an International Agency. Further, other faculty members have
also undertaken efforts in advancing research in field of waste water management, veterinary medicines,
herbal drug technology, green initiatives and waste disposal.
Cumulative research efforts of faculty and students at BCP have culminated in 91 publications in various
national and international journals of repute, 99 presentations at various conferences and 36 awards
during the past three years. The college has received a funding of around nine crores through
government and industry funding in the same period.
“Some of the future initiatives of BCP include setting up of a pilot plant that would aid technology
transfer, scale up research projects, and offer solutions for challenges faced by industry. We also plan to
expand the existing Innovation Cell to involve and motivate students even at UG level to work upon
novel ideas and offer solutions for unmet societal needs,” said Prof. Mohanraj.BCP is endowed with
eminent faculty, state of art infrastructure, industrial and international collaboration and research grants
have contributed to research holistically, by creating and nurturing innovation for public health and well
being of common public. BCP has also conducted many technology development programs. External
accolades like this on a national platform bear a testament to a vibrant research environment at BCP.