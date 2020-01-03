BIRAC announces 16th call for proposals under the Biotechnology Ignition Grant Big Scheme

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has announced 16th call for proposals under the Biotechnology Ignition Grant Big Scheme. The scheme enables technology innovators and entrepreneurs to pursue a promising technology idea, and establish and validate proof of concept (POC) for the idea.

The scheme supports high level innovation in the biotech sector and is not meant for basic research projects. The grant-in-aid is up-to Rs 50 lakhs for a maximum period of 18 months.

Proposals are invited from biotech start-ups and individual entrepreneurs with innovative idea having potential for commercialisation.

Eligible entities include:

Start up age allowed for a registered company/ LLP incorporated under BIG with effect from January 1, 2019: 5 years

Scientists, faculty, research scholars, graduates in any discipline incubating/ intend to incubate at a bioincubator

Eligibility criteria for startups under BIG has been revised.

The submission for proposal closes on February 15, 2020.

Contact

http://www.birac.nic.in