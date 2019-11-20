Biofourmis partners with Novartis

Biofourmis recently announced its alliance with Novartis to deliver digital therapeutics for patients with heart failure. In this collaboration, Biofourmis and Novartis will be embarking on a project beginning with South East Asian countries to remotely manage heart failure patients to identify early signs of heart failure exacerbations in advance of a critical event.

Instances of clinical exacerbation are predicted by Biofourmis’ clinically-proven and FDA-cleared Biovitals Analytics Engine, AI-powered health analytics ecosystem, allowing clinicians to deliver more personalised care and better patient outcomes.

Biofourmis has also acquired Switzerland-based Biovotion, a developer of a clinical-grade wearable biosensor platform. The acquisition includes wearable device Everion, along with more than 60 global patents. This will beef up Biofourmis’ Biovitals ecosystem, which is also utilised in the Novartis-Biofourmis partnership to monitor recently discharged heart failure patients and enable early intervention.

With this acquisition and alliance, Biofourmis expands to over 115 employees across Asia, the US and Europe. Kuldeep Singh Rajput, Founder and CEO, anticipates reaching a $1 billion valuation for the company in the next 24 months.