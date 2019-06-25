BIOETHICON 2019 to be held in Chennai

The conference will offer a unique platform for the exchange of bioethics education information and knowledge

The Asia Pacific Division of the UNESCO Chair in Bioethics will organise the 1st International Bioethics Health Sciences Conference – BIOETHICON 2019. The event will be held in Chennai, on November 8-10, 2019. The event will be organised in collaboration with The Government of India, Indian National Commission for Cooperation with the UNESCO.

The conference will offer a unique platform for the exchange of bioethics education information and knowledge and will feature pre-conference courses and workshops, panel discussions, interactive lecture sessions, an exhibition of posters and photographs highlighting bioethical issues in health sciences. The theme for the conference is ‘Redefining bioethics in health sciences for the next century.’

The purpose of the CHAIR is to build, activate, co-ordinate and stimulate Bioethics Education in Academic Institutes through an International Network of Units.