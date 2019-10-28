BioE Holdings inks license agreement with NCI for BK and JC Polyomavirus vaccines

BioE Holdings Inc, a subsidiary of Biological E Limited, has entered into an agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, in the United States for Virus-like Particle (VLP) Polyomavirus Vaccine(s) for the prevention/treatment of BKPolyomavirus (BKV) and/or JCV associated diseases in organ/kidney transplantation, bone marrow transplantation and Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML).

The technology was developed in the laboratory of Dr Christopher B Buck at NCI, which is engaged in Polyomavirus research, that includes evaluation of mechanisms of viral entry into cells to the development of vaccine candidates eliciting virus-neutralising antibodies.

Biological E Limited (BE) has embarked on several initiatives for business expansion in recent years, including development of generic injectables with a focus on the regulated markets and exploring synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as a means to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) sustainably. In this context, Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E Limited, said, “The recent years have heralded a period of transformation for BE, both in terms of its pipeline of product offerings as well as its geographical footprint. Transitioning from being a generic vaccines manufacturer to a novel vaccines developer is a milestone for the company as it continues to evolve.”

BE has historically developed and manufactured generic vaccines for the emerging markets. To ensure optimal emphasis on the new initiative, the company plans to focus on developing novel vaccines to address unmet medical needs for the global markets.

Narender Dev Mantena, Director, BioE Holdings Inc, who is heading this new initiative, said, “We are excited at the prospect of developing the polyomavirus vaccine candidates from the NCI. These augment our development pipeline of novel vaccines that currently include a next-generation Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (in-house) that covers over 20 serotypes and a staphylococcus aureusvaccine (partnered).”