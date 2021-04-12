Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Biocon Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from MHRA, UK

Biocon Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from MHRA, UK

It was issued based on a remote inspection in the week of March 22, 2021

Latest UpdatesMarketRegulations/Policies
By EP News Bureau
Representational image
0 83
Read Article

Biocon Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon, has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom (UK), for its manufacturing facility at Biocon Park in Bengaluru.

“The certificate, which includes manufacturing and packaging of tablets and capsules in the non-potent and potent blocks of the facility, was issued based on a remote inspection in the week of March 22, 2021, in the wake of travel restrictions amidst COVID-19,” informed the company through a statement.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Attend India's Largest Pharma Packaging & Labelling Conclave
Register Now
close-image