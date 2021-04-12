Biocon Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from MHRA, UK

Read Article

Biocon Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon, has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom (UK), for its manufacturing facility at Biocon Park in Bengaluru.

“The certificate, which includes manufacturing and packaging of tablets and capsules in the non-potent and potent blocks of the facility, was issued based on a remote inspection in the week of March 22, 2021, in the wake of travel restrictions amidst COVID-19,” informed the company through a statement.