Biocon moves up to rank no 6 on Science Careers’ top 20 global pharma and biotech employers list 2019

Biocon has moved up in the top 10 global biotech employers ranking for 2019 and continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the prestigious US-based science magazine’s annual ‘Science Careers Top 20 Employers’ list, since its debut in 2012. Ranked at number six among global pharma and biotech companies in 2019, Biocon has moved up from number seven in 2018 and number nine in 2017. Biocon has been consistently recognised for three key attributes: ‘innovative leader in the industry’, ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘leadership makes changes needed.’

The ranking is a result of the 2019 Science Careers Top Employers global survey conducted by the US-based Science magazine to determine which companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry have the best reputations as employers globally. Biocon has consistently featured among the top 10 global biotech players for several years, which is reflective of the entrepreneurial work culture that fosters innovation and a deep sense of purpose in the workforce at Biocon.

Speaking on the achievement, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon said, “We are delighted to have moved up the ranks in this prestigious list of top global biotech employers. Our rank at number six is an outcome of our commitment to create an inspiring workplace built on a strong foundation of innovation. The quality of our talent drawn from across the globe enables us to use cutting-edge science to develop high-quality biopharmaceuticals with a potential to benefit a billion lives. We have consciously created a culture that encourages ideation, experimentation and collaboration to address unmet patient needs.”

The top five global players in this year’s list are Alnylam, Regeneron, Incyte, Merck KGaA and Spark therapeutics.

Respondents to the web-based survey were asked to rate companies based on 23 characteristics, including ‘innovative leader in the industry,’ ‘treating employees with respect,’ ‘is socially responsible,’ ‘work culture values aligned’ and ‘leadership makes changes needed.’