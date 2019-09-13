Biocon licenses three generic formulation products to China Medical System Holdings

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the products

Biocon has signed a License and Supply Agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings (CMS) for three generic formulation products in Greater China. This development is in line with Biocon’s long-term generic formulations strategy and expands generic formulations business footprint to the Chinese pharma market, which is the second largest pharma market in the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the products. CMS will be responsible for registration and commercialisation of the products in China.

The total addressable market size for these three products in Mainland China is about $ 0.8 billion, as per recent IQVIA data. The initial term of the agreement shall be for 10 years from the date of commercialisation, extendable by two years on a product basis by mutual consent. This collaboration can be extended to a broader portfolio in future.

Dr Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and Joint MD, Biocon, said, “We are excited to partner with CMS, which is a leading Chinese pharma company in the Greater China region. This collaboration will allow us to take our US approved generic formulations to patients in China, allowing us an early entry in the world’s second largest, and rapidly-growing generics market.”

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has recently introduced the Quality Consistency Evaluation (QCE) system, which aims to ensure that all generic medicines marketed or manufactured in China meet internationally recognised quality standards.

The QCE regulations are part of a wide-ranging package of healthcare system reforms introduced by the Chinese government over the past few years to accelerate generic penetration.