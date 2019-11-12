Biocon features in the ASIA IP ELITE list for the fourth consecutive year

Biocon recently announced that it has been recognised as the ASIA IP ELITE for the fourth year in a row and its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biologics makes its debut on this prestigious list in 2019 by the IP Business Congress Asia (IPBC Asia) for robust Intellectual Property (IP) management and consistent IP value creation.

In 2016, Biocon became the first and only Indian pharmaceutical company to be featured on the prestigious ASIA IP ELITE list. This year, its subsidiary Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated ‘pure play’ global biosimilars company, dedicated to developing high-quality, affordable biosimilars for patients globally, has made it to the ASIA IP ELITE 2019 list, reinforcing Biocon’s commitment towards creating intellectual wealth and value for its stakeholders. Biocon Biologics received this award at the recently concluded IP Business Congress Asia in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Christiane Hamacher, Chief Executive Officer, Biocon Biologics, said, “We are pleased that Biocon Biologics has been inducted into the Asia IP ELITE 2019 list. This recognition is an endorsement of Biocon Group’s strategy of value creation through innovation and IP to serve patient needs across the world. Biocon Biologics has a strong portfolio of Intellectual Property assets with granted patents and trademarks. Our IP team has demonstrated a sustained commitment to building best-in-class in-house IP function focussed on continuous excellence in IP value creation.”

Biocon Biologics has a product pipeline of 28 molecules, including 11 partnered with Mylan, several with Sandoz, and many being developed independently. The company’s therapeutic basket includes molecules from diabetes, oncology, immunology, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology, rheumatology and inflammatory diseases.