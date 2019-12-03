Biocon appoints Siddharth Mittal as its CEO and Joint MD

He takes over from Dr Arun Chandavarkar who retired as Chief Executive Officer & Joint Managing Director of Biocon on November 30, 2019

Biocon has announced that Siddharth Mittal will take charge as Chief Executive Officer & Joint Managing Director of the Company starting December 1, 2019. Mittal has been serving as Biocon’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since August 2014. He takes over from Dr Arun Chandavarkar who retired as Chief Executive Officer & Joint Managing Director of Biocon on November 30, 2019, after 29 years of service.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Siddharth as CEO & Joint MD of Biocon. Siddharth’s strong leadership qualities, comprehensive understanding of various aspects of the business, deep financial insights and robust operational experience make him an excellent fit for the role of CEO to lead Biocon through its next phase of growth. I am confident that in this new role he will build immense value for Biocon and its stakeholders.”

Mittal said, “I am honoured to take over as the CEO & Joint MD of Biocon, which has a strong legacy as an innovation-led biopharma company. It is at an inflection point where it is well-positioned to create value for its shareholders by unlocking the potential of various business segments. Post the creation of Biocon Biologics as a wholly-owned subsidiary, I now look forward to generating value for our stakeholders by focusing on our Small Molecules business with an aim to further strengthen our portfolio of complex APIs and generic formulations in key global markets.”

Mittal has been a core member of the leadership team at Biocon since May 2013. He has over 20 years of global and diversified experience in the fields of general management, strategic finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, taxation etc.