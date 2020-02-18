BE unveils Rs 300-crore plant near Hyderabad

Read Article

Launches Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, Industries & Commerce, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, inaugurated Biological E (BE) plant and unveiled its new Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) in the Special Economic Zone at Genome Valley in Kolthur Village on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, IT and Industries Minister, Rao appreciated the expansion initiatives of Biological E and said, “We are committed to making the State of Telangana number one state in terms of industrial growth and employment generation with a special focus on life sciences. These growth engines will not only boost the economy of the state but also improve the livelihood of people, who depend directly or indirectly on these industries. We are happy to see that this massive state-of-the-art plant, the foundation stone for which was laid during BioAsia 2017, is getting inaugurated during this 17th edition of BioAsia today.’’

Welcoming the gathering, Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E, thanked the Minister for inaugurating the plant and unveiling the vaccine. Mahima said, “BE has invested around Rs 300 crore for building this plant, which is now ready for commercial production, on about 29 acres of land. This plant would generate employment opportunities for around 1000 people. This new facility will help our existing vaccines plant enhance the production and manufacture of new products, which are in the pipeline.’’

Datla further said, “We are happy that our joint efforts have successfully produced a promising typhoid vaccine. This is a remarkable milestone in our collaborative journey with the GSK Vaccine Institute for Global Health to save the maximum number of people, particularly children, around the world from typhoid, which is deadly, yet a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Dr Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer, GSK Vaccines, commented, “Having this new vaccine approved is an important milestone for global health. It shows that GSK’s innovative and sustainable partnership model works to deliver vaccines based on GSK latest science to help protect people in developing countries against major health threats. We are pleased with the excellent and close collaboration with BE.”