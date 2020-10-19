BDR Pharma launches Nintenib (Nintedanib) to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in India

Read Article

BDR Pharma announced the launch of 100 mg and 150 mg Nintedanib under the brand name Nintenib for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Nintenib is priced at Rs 750 (100 mg) and Rs 900 (150 mg) for a pack of 10 tabs.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung disorder where there is scarring of the lungs from an unknown cause. It is usually a progressive disease with a poor long-term prognosis (1). The median survival in IPF patients is 2.5 to 3.5 years. Nintedanib received DCGI approval after showing a significant slowdown in the disease progression in patients with pulmonary fibrosis by reducing the rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) in patients with IPF and mild or moderate lung function impairment.

Currently, there are two clinical trials being conducted to study the safety and efficacy of Nintedanib for the treatment of moderately to critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering from IPF.

Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharmaceuticals said, “We are happy to lend our hand in any way to ensure the community is better prepared during this pandemic. With the launch of Nintedanib, we are on the verge of changing the therapeutic dynamics in the segment of tyrosine kinase inhibitors”.

Nintedanib is a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, targeting vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) and platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR) involved in signaling pathways which lead to its use in pulmonary fibrosis. It has also shown significant efficacy in the management of non-small cell carcinoma of the lung as well as systemic sclerosis.