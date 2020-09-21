BDR Pharma launches 80mg of Enzalutamide for prostate cancer treatment

Read Article

BDR Pharmaceutical has launched 80mg advanced version of its Enzalutamide drug. Earlier the company had received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture 40mg Enzalutamide in 2017 to treat men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) under the brand name BDENZA.

The 80 mg version is an attempt to reduce the pill burden that has been a demand from doctors and patients to be used for the treatment of mCRPC. Reducing the pill burden is expected to increase the patient compliance.

Prostate cancer is one of the top 10 leading cancer in India, which usually affects men in the age group of 65+ years. However, recently there has been an increase in reports of cancer in younger men in the age group of 35-44 and 55-64 residing in metropolitan cities. Classically, the symptoms are a frequent urge to urinate, painful urination, repeated urinary tract infections (UTI) and occasionally blood in the urine.

“At BDR Pharma, we aim to introduce innovative treatment options that will benefit cancer patients and improve their overall standard of care. This launch further strengthens our commitment to provide affordable and accessible treatment options for patients with prostate cancer in India. The approval for 80mg dosage of enzalutamide brings us a step closer to our goal of reducing the risk and progression of the disease and making it convenient for the patients to manage their dosage,” informed Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharma.

He further added that BDR Pharma was the first to manufacture and market enzalutamide in India in 2017 after being tested on 7000+ patients in different clinical settings. The potency of BDENZA was looked based on its potential to reduce the PSA levels by >50 per cent compared to the baseline values among patients of metastatic prostate cancer. The results of our trail demonstrated a significant improvement in patients with nmCRPC who were treated with BDENZA 80 mg.