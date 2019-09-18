Bayer launches SafeTrack, a digital adverse event reporting tool for the public

Commemorating International Patient Safety Day, Bayer Zydus Pharma announced the launch of SafeTrack, a quick, simple and convenient adverse event reporting tool for the public. SafeTrack allows for easy, quick and convenient reporting of adverse events. According to the company, the tool balances the need to capture comprehensive data against ease and speed of use and is available in eight different languages.

Manoj Saxena, Managing Director Bayer Zydus Pharma said, “At Bayer, our pharmacovigilance teams work to study patterns of side effects and collect the necessary information to analyze and understand them. Once assessed, measures are developed to prevent, or at least minimize, such side effects of the drug in the future. It is important that patients, their relatives or HCP’s are aware of this practice and timely report the adverse events of a drug. We hope that the launch of SafeTrack makes it quick, easy and convenient to report adverse events digitally back to us to help improve patient safety.”

According to a press release issued by Bayer, the company has currently undertaken a project to implement an artificial intelligence based solution to augment drug safety data management. The aim is to increase efficiency to tackle the growing volume of received adverse event reports. The system helps to extract necessary data and classify it accordingly, improving patient safety through the identification of adverse drug reactions.