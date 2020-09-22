Bayer gets DCGI nod for intravitreal aflibercept injection, Eylea to treat diabetic macular edema

Read Article

Bayer in India announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved a new indication for intravitreal Aflibercept (Eylea) injection solution to treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). The approval of Aflibercept injection for intravitreal use presents a new and alternative treatment option to currently available therapies, for patients with DME.

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is the most common cause of moderate vision loss in patients with diabetic eye diseases, and is expected to affect 22.4 million Indians within the next two decades.

Dr Shobhit Chawla, Sr Vitreo-Retina Consultant, Lucknow and President, Vitreo-Retina Society of India said, “Based on existing medical literature, we can estimate that diabetic eye disease is found approximately in every fifth person living with diabetes in urban India, and every tenth person living with diabetes in rural India. However, very few diabetic patients get screened proactively. The current pandemic has exacerbated this situation, with many patients waiting until symptoms of vision loss worsen.”

Manoj Saxena, MD, Bayer Zydus Pharma said, “India has a large and growing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with low levels of awareness and diagnosis of vision-related complications resulting from the condition. Since a significant number of people living with diabetes are under 50, are working and may have dependent families, the economic and social burden of such complications is high. Intravitreal Aflibercept (Eylea) offers patients impacted by diabetic vision loss a new option to be proactive and stay ahead of the disease, thereby allowing patients to maintain their vision and to continue to participate in important daily activities such as reading, working and driving.”

He continued, “We are also ensuring this innovative and effective treatment remains accessible through our unique patient support program as well as financing partnership for patients.”