Bayer celebrates 60 years of progress in empowering women

On the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, Bayer is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Contraceptive Pill that has impacted millions of women across the globe. “This pill has opened a world of opportunity by giving women and couples the right to have a child by choice, not chance. It has enabled women of different generations to engage in a wide range of careers, spanning continents and changing lives, in the last 60 years,” the company stated.

Amidst this global pandemic, women have access to a limited set of health services and facilities. Many of them are also skipping important medical check-ups due to fear of contracting the virus. The United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) reported recently that 47 million women in 114 low- and middle-income countries may not be able to access modern contraceptives and 7 million unintended pregnancies are expected to occur if the lockdown continues for six months and there are major disruptions to health services. The pandemic is deepening inequalities, as millions of women and girls risk losing the ability to plan for their families and protect their bodies and their health.

“Bayer’s commitment to women’s health dates back more than 90 years. As a trusted partner and leader in Women’s Health, Bayer has been supporting women’s health and family planning needs for the past decades and is committed to helping women achieve their aspirations for the next 60 years. We recognize the need to overcome social barriers and discuss topics like contraception and endometriosis which concern women’s health and society at large”, says Manoj Saxena, Managing Director Bayer Zydus Pharma.

This year, with the ongoing pandemic, where a typical Indian homemaker caters to both young and old, many women are exposed to greater health risks, often at the expense of their own health. Although, many women play empowered roles in all spheres of life, they often ignore and keep silent about their own health issues.

In India, where women’s health remains a primary concern, the means to receive credible and reliable information is often limited. It is therefore time to focus on what women look forward to – for themselves, for their health, for their families and for every woman. Not just today but for the next 60 years and beyond, women should be empowered to fulfill their healthcare needs and make informed decisions about their health.