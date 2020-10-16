AztraZeneca to launch oncology drug Calquence in India
It is used to treat mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
AstraZeneca Pharma India has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization- Additional Indication) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Acalabrutinib 100 mg capsules (Calquence ). AstraZeneca Pharma India intends to launch Calquence in India on October 21, 2020.
Acalabrutinib 100 mg capsules (Calquence ) is:
- Indicated for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.
- Indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/ small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).