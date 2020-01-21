Azelis presents its new regional video for Asia Pacific

After globally launching the new Azelis tagline ‘Innovation through formulation’ and corporate video in July 2019, Azelis Asia Pacific now unveils its own video, which describes the forces behind the strong growth Azelis has experienced in the region over recent years. The newly released video is also a reinforcement of the company’s continuous investment in formulation and application expertise.

Azelis creates value with and for its partners by turning ideas into market-leading solutions that drive growth. The company routinely provides its customers with innovative formulations that address the most stringent market requirements and consumer trends. This is made possible through its 25 application laboratories in Asia Pacific, along with its experienced, market-focussed sales teams.

The new video for Asia Pacific builds on the global Azelis brand movie and has been created to reflect the unique culture and structure embraced by Azelis across the region. In the video, the Azelis Asia Pacific management talks about the opening of new labs, achievements in the different market segments, the growth of the 300-strong team and work-life balance and equal opportunities for all Azelis employees.

Laurent Nataf, CEO, Azelis– Asia Pacific, commented, “We are proud of what the Azelis team in Asia Pacific has accomplished in the past few years – it’s a true testimony of the passion and dedication our team has. We have seen significant growth and have built solid partnerships with both customers and principals. Having our region-specific video now enables us to present ourselves to current and future business partners even better and to showcase the business growth and professionalism we succeeded to establish over the past couple of years.”

Watch the video here.