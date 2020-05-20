Ayush Secretary gets tenure extension of two years

Read Article

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has got an extension of two years as the Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, informed an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kotecha’s tenure for a period of two years, beyond June 28, 2020, the Personnel Ministry order said.

He was appointed as Secretary of Ministry of AYUSH for three years in 2017.

The Ayush Ministry has been recommending the traditional medical system and prescriptions based on it to boost immunity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.