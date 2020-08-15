AYUSH Ministry launches campaign for awareness on affordable immunity boosting practices

Read Article

The Ministry of AYUSH launched a three-month campaign aimed at increasing awareness about affordable and easy practices that can be adopted for enhancing immunity and preventing any disease.

The campaign, called “Ayush for Immunity”, was launched through a webinar which saw the participation of more than 50,000 people, the AYUSH ministry said.

The webinar was staged on Ayush Virtual Convention Centre (AVCC), the new digital communication platform of the ministry.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH elaborated on the theme of the event, which is accessible and affordable health for all, through AYUSH solutions.

He emphasised the need for a behavioural change in people towards immunity-enhancing steps and highlighted the evidence which has established the positive role of traditional medicines and practices in enhancing immunity.

He further mentioned various initiatives that the ministry is planning to launch under the umbrella of “Ayush for Immunity” campaign.

Professor Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), shared the recent experiences of the institute in preventive and curative activities as part of the fight against COVID-19, while Dr Geetha Krishnan, Technical Officer, WHO spoke on the concept of health in relation to the pandemic and how setting up a good infrastructure and adopting effective communication is crucial for avoiding the spread of diseases and ill health.

The experts addressed the questions of the public and highlighted the key steps that can be taken to remain healthy through simple practices.

“A key objective of the event was to acquaint the people with valuable information about the strengths of various AYUSH-based solutions for enhancing immunity and preventing diseases. Experts stressed how simple measures adopted in daily lives can go a long way in preventing diseases,” said the Ministry through a statement.

Personalities like spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and actor-model Milind Soman were also part for this event.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)