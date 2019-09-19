Ayush Minister inaugurates Unani and Siddha Centres at Safdarjung Hospital

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik recently inaugurated an Unani Medical Centre and Siddha Clinical Research Unit at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. The Unani Medical Centre has been established by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) and Siddha Clinical Research Unit has been established by the Central Council for Research in Siddha Medicine (CCRS).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Government of India is taking special interest towards healthcare of the people through AYUSH systems of medicine and the Ministry of AYUSH will cater to 1.5 Lakhs Health & Wellness Centres across the country as part of Ayushman Bharat. Naik informed that the Government has set a target of setting up 12,500 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres across India, 4000 of which will be set up during this year. He hoped that the Unani Medical Centre and Siddha Clinical Research Unit will provide holistic healthcare through Unani and Siddha systems to the patients visiting Safdarjung Hospital from different parts of the country.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Pramod Kumar Pathak said that the Ministry of AYUSH has a mandate to ensure optimal development and propagation of AYUSH systems and is working on their mainstreaming by promoting their use in National Public Health System.

Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital Dr Sunil Gupta said that because of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AYUSH systems are receiving greater acceptability worldwide.

The dignitaries also released Siddha dossier and Journal of Research in Siddha Medicine (second issue) published by the CCRS, and IEC booklets on Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Obesity brought out by the CCRUM.

The CCRUM is presently running Unani Medical Centers at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi.