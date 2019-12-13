Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  AuroMedics Pharma LLC recalls 59.5K vials of antipsychotic injection from US

AuroMedics Pharma LLC recalls 59.5K vials of antipsychotic injection from US

AuroMedics Pharma LLC is recalling 59,500 vials of the injection on account of "Discoloration; hazy solution found in one vial instead of a clear solution," the US heath regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report

Latest Updates
By Press Trust of India
0 2

Aurobindo Pharma arm AuroMedics Pharma is recalling 59.5 thousand vials of antipsychotic Fluphenazine Decanoate injection USP 125mg/5mL, (5 mL multiple dose vial) from the US market, the US FDA said. AuroMedics Pharma LLC is recalling 59,500 vials of the injection on account of “Discoloration; hazy solution found in one vial instead of a clear solution,” the US heath regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The product was distributed to major wholesalers/distributors who may have further distributed the product throughout the US, it added.

The voluntary ongoing recall is a class II recall, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) said.

As per the regulator, class II recall is initiated in a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote”.

Fluphenazine Decanoate Injection, USP is a long–acting parenteral antipsychotic drug intended for use in the management of patients requiring prolonged parenteral neuroleptic therapy (for example chronic schizophrenics).

Press Trust of India
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.