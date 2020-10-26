Aurobindo Pharma to divest Natrol to New Mountain Capit

Read Article

Aurobindo Pharma has reached a definitive agreement to sell Natrol, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma US, to an affiliate of New Mountain Capital to combine with Jarrow Formulas.

The all-cash transaction is valued at US $ 550 million (or Rs 4,048 Cr at the current exchange rate). Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close by January 2021.

Natrol’s annual sales for the 12 months ended March 31 2020 was approximately US $ 157 Million.

Following the acquisition of the assets of Natrol by Aurobindo Pharma in December 2014, Natrol has been a consistently profitable business, growing on all fronts under Aurobindo’s ownership.

“Aurobindo is committed to evaluating and concluding strategic options towards focused portfolio enhancement with the ultimate objective of enhancing stakeholder values. We are pleased to sell the Natrol business to an outstanding private equity player, who could focus additional resources to grow Natrol, its products and brands further.” “On behalf of Aurobindo Group, my heartful thanks to all stakeholders including employees, who have supported in acquiring and bringing Natrol to a growth path in the past 6 years,” said N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma.