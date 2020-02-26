Aurobindo Pharma gets EIR with VAI status from USFDA for Hyderabad facility

Read Article

Aurobindo Pharma has said that it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with Voluntary Action Initiated (VAl) status for its Unit VIII manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

“Further to our intimation dated 6th November, 2019, with regard to the USFDA inspection of Unit VIII, API manufacturing facility at Gaddapotharam, Hyderabad, we would like to inform that the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with VAl status from the USFDA,” the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

According to the US health regulator, a VAI classification means objectionable conditions or practices were found but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.”

USFDA issues an EIR to the company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.