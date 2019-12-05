AstraZeneca-Merck’s Lynparza wins approval in China for ovarian cancer treatment,

AstraZeneca and Merck said that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a form of ovarian cancer.

The approval in China is based on the results from a late-stage study in which Lynparza lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 70 per cent when compared to placebo.

Lynparza is currently approved in 65 countries for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, the companies said.