AstraZeneca India launches Qtern, advanced and convenient treatment option for type 2 diabetes patients

AstraZeneca India has announced the launch of Qtern (Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film coated tablets) for treatment of type 2 diabetes. Qtern is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

Commenting on the launch, Dr Anil Kukreja, Vice President — Medical Affairs and Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, said, “Qtern combines two anti-hyperglycaemic agents (SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP-4 inhibitor) with complementary mechanisms of action in a convenient dosing option of once-daily tablet. Type-2 diabetes is a complex disease and two out of three patients remain inadequately controlled on their current glucose-lowering regimen. Qtern will provide an additional oral medicine option to improve blood sugar levels with significantly low risk of hypoglycaemia.”

SGLT-2 inhibitors help patients achieve improved glycaemic control by reducing the reabsorption of glucose from the renal tubules of kidneys and enabling its removal via the urine. Dapagliflozin (SGLT-2 inhibitor) has already demonstrated reductions in HbA1c and has also shown additional advantages including weight reduction, blood pressure reduction and cardiac protection in type 2 diabetes patients as per research carried out for over five years. Similarly, Saxagliptin (DPP-4 Inhibitor) reduced blood glucose has proven primary cardiovascular safety endpoint in cardiovascular outcome trial for anti-diabetes drug conducted in more than 16,000 patients.

Further, DISCOVER, a large observational study enrolling more than 3,000 type-2 diabetes patients in India revealed that diabetes patients in India have high mean glycosylated hemoglobin 8.6 per cent even after 4.5 years after treatment initiation (for well controlled diabetics HbA1c should be less than seven per cent). These interim study findings presented at the international congress indicate need for early treatment intensification to minimise the risk of complications associated with type 2 diabetes.

Qtern can be given at any time in the day with or without food.