ASPA and Messe Frankfurt India to organise 3rd annual edition of The Authentication Forum 2019

To be held from 7-8 November, 2019, the forum is an ideal platform to learn about the latest anti-counterfeit trends and challenges through a number of keynotes, case studies and panel discussions

The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) and Messe Frankfurt India are organising the 3rd Annual Edition of The Authentication Forum 2019, a Leadership Summit on Anti-Counterfeiting and Brand Protection, scheduled for 7-8 November, 2019 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

The Authentication Forum convenes leaders across industry and government to discuss factors which are contributing to the growth of the worldwide anti-counterfeit market. The forum is an ideal platform to learn about the latest anti-counterfeit trends and challenges through a number of keynotes, case studies and panel discussions while getting a chance to also interact and network with the speakers who are key leaders and industry experts. Express Pharma is the media partner for the event.

