ASPA and Messe Frankfurt India to organise 3rd annual edition of The Authentication Forum 2019

The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) and Messe Frankfurt India are organising the 3rd Annual Edition of The Authentication Forum 2019, a Leadership Summit on Anti-Counterfeiting and Brand Protection, scheduled for 7-8 November, 2019 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

The Authentication Forum convenes leaders across industry and government to discuss factors which are contributing to the growth of the worldwide anti-counterfeit market. The forum is an ideal platform to learn about the latest anti-counterfeit trends and challenges through a number of keynotes, case studies and panel discussions while getting a chance to also interact and network with the speakers who are key leaders and industry experts. Express Pharma is the media partner for the event.