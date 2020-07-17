Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo 2020 to be organised virtually in September

Read Article

Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo – an international exhibition on complete pharma manufacturing focusing 20 Arabic countries in Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region will be organized as a virtual exhibition – the first of its kind with highly resourceful features.

The schedule of APME VE 2020 will be September 5 to 10, 2020 and the virtual venue will be www.ArabPharmaExpo.com, and is being jointly organized by Arab Union of the Manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and Medical Appliances (AUPAM) and GPE EXPO PVT LTD, and is Supported by Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).

Healthcare manufacturing is the top priority across the globe. Pharma companies are investing and expanding their manufacturing facilities across the world in general and among the Middle East and North African countries in specific.

“Due to health & safety limitations of the pandemic, it is worthwhile to avoid to organize the physical exhibitions, while the Virtual Exhibition applies latest technical aspects to offer the optimum business networking domain bypassing all the limitations (Social Distancing, Travel, Logistics, Vulnerability to infectious diseases, and many more associated risk factors). Virtual Exhibition offers an excellent cost effective product / services resourcing opportunity to network and explore to connect with the targeted solution provider,” said a press release issued by the organisers.

Benefits of the Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo 2020 (Virtual Exhibition) – [APME VE 2020] are to accelerate an instant business connectivity, global exposure without any geographical barriers, ease of accessibilities and business networking through Mobile / Laptop / PC, longer exhibit hours and more exhibit days, Live chat to engage prospective suppliers, Live Webinars , real-time experience with negligible investment, options of affordable packages for cost effective participation, and the most important is to bypass several other associated COSTS (Travel, Logistics, Accommodation) and TIME.

The most unique feature of the Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo (Virtual Exhibition) is incorporation of a complete spectrum of more than 500 categories of the products / services under 18 sections to make the entire process of the visitor highly user friendly and product specific. This will be the very first time in the world for any virtual exhibition on pharma manufacturing.

The APME VE 2020 will be the first ever digital in the Arab nations edition being organized after highly successful first two edition in physical format organized at Amman, JORDAN, which were remained highly informative for pharma buyers and manufacturing plant professionals from the MENA region. TECHNOLOGY WEBINARS will be the concurrent event alongside the Virtual Exhibition.

The focused pharma markets of the APME VE 2020 are: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen.

The core objectives for organizing the Virtual Exhibition for Arab region are like, strategic exposure of untapped potential of the pharma markets of the region, knowledge sharing platform, to explore the new markets, to accelerate the exports trade, to showcase the strength of the products / services, to identify local Associates to initiate the business in MENA Region, and to network with the local Drug Stores (Formulation Importers).

After successful first two editions as physical exhibitions held in year 2018 and 2019 at Jordan, the organizers are introducing the virtual edition of Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo 2020 – first ever in the region

Bringing together the regional buyers and international suppliers

Most effective and interactive virtual forum to participate, explore, resource, connect and network

Strong database of the industry

100+ exhibiting companies

Making a highly successful international pharma technology exhibition on the virtual business platform enables each exhibiting company with more insightful features. All essential aspects incorporated those are basics of any physical exhibitions along with ease of quick responses and sharing of information through brochures / documents / Video.

The Exhibitors’ profiles of the Virtual Exhibition are PROCESSING Machineries, PACKAGING Machineries & Materials, ANALYTICAL & BIOTECH Lab Instruments, LIMS, Glassware, Lab Reagents & Consumables, Lab-ware, API Manufacturing Plants & Equipments, API, Pharma Bulk Actives, Excipients, Additives, FORMULATIONS & Contract Manufacturing, CLEANROOM & Utility Eqpts & Services, WATER TREATMENT & Management Systems, PROJECT Consultants, TURNKEY Contractors, Trade Associations, Trade Publications, & many more

The Virtual Expo will be promoted extensively to:

600+ pharma manufacturers in Arab nations

250+ pharma manufacturers in African countries

The visitors’ profile of the Virtual Exhibition will the pharma plant manufacturing professionals including – CEO & Top Management, Corporate Management, Drug REGULATORY Authorities, Manufacturing / Production officers, QA, QC and Research, Pharmacists, Contract Manufacturers, Plant Management, Plant Engineering, Maintenance Engineering, Vender Development & Purchase, Compliance & Regulatory, Warehousing & Supply Chain, Equipment, Machinery Manufacture, Suppliers & Distributors, Drug Stores, API & Formulation Importers.