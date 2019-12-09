Anthem Biosciences secures its IT-OT environment with Trend Micro’s endpoint solutions

Trend Micro Incorporated offers advanced security solutions to Anthem Biosciences for its IT-OT environment. Trend Micro Deep Security provides integrated server security and virtual patching, while the Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector (DDI) provides 360-degree visibility by monitoring over 100 network protocols and detecting targetted attacks. Together, they elevate security for network, server, endpoints, and IIoT devices.

Anthem Biosciences, which had already been using Trend Micro’s endpoint solution, is now using the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions. This helps them in threat hunting and provides with real-time network forensic analysis for various security incidents. The solutions also offer real-time insights, along with remediation and preventive measures. Trend Micro Deep Discovery with Advanced Threat Protection empowers them to respond instantaneously to targeted attacks, advanced threats, and ransomware. The next-gen Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) protected their IIoT systems from various vulnerabilities, while the layered security provided by Connected Threat Defense assesses, detects and remediates attacks.

“Given the constantly evolving threat landscape, our complex IT-OT converged environment needed a sophisticated security solution which could provide end-to-end protection for our endpoints, network, and servers—without disturbing operations. We were seeking a robust product that would require minimal intervention from our staff. With Trend Micro’s solutions featuring a host of cutting-edge technologies that provide comprehensive security management, we have been able to protect our systems from vulnerabilities” said K Ravi, Head — Information Technology and AI, Anthem Biosciences.

Vijendra Katiyar, Director – Enterprise Business, India & SAARC, Trend Micro, said, “Trend Micro’s solutions helped Anthem Biosciences to achieve end-to-end security. They were able to minimise escalations and protect their systems from vulnerabilities. By identifying the attacker profile and providing a risk assessment, malware characteristics, origin, variants, and command and control IPs across the network, the solution has provided exceptional insights to them.”