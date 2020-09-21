analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo Hyderabad edition to be held in Sept, 2021

Read Article

Due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 in the country and the consequent travel restrictions imposed by the Government of India, show organiser Messe Muenchen India has announced the postponement of the Hyderabad edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo to 23-25 September 2021.

The trade fairs were originally scheduled from September 17–19, 2020 at Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. However, considering the safety of stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors, the show organisers have rescheduled the trade fairs. The decision of postponement is also based on industry feedback received through the extensive survey conducted by the organiser.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India explained, “Owing to the restrictions enforced by the Government of India on travel and mass-gatherings, September 2020 is no longer a viable option

to organise analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo.”

He further added that, “Health and safety of everyone involved in the trade fairs is our prime concern. For the upcoming edition we will strictly follow government directives and standard operating procedures to ensure a safe environment to conduct business at our trade fairs.”

Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Messe München GmbH also commented on the postponement, “In view of the current situation in India, rescheduling the trade fairs is a sound decision. The decision is also taken to safeguard the business interest of our stakeholders,

associates, clients and visitors.”

Gautam Rajan, President of Indian Analytical Instruments Association said, “While the relaxation of the lockdown has provided an impetus to business, the situation is still not conducive for exhibitors and visitors alike to benefit from the show to the fullest. A postponement of the show would benefit all stakeholders and help the 2021 show to be a greater success.”

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo will bring together professionals from various verticals to foster businesses globally in the upcoming edition, scheduled in September 2021 at Hitex, Hyderabad.