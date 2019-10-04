analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack held in Hyderabad

The 14th edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack, held from September 19-21, 2019 concluded in Hyderabad. Held at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo, along with Pharma Pro&Pack, catered and addressed the needs of pharma, food processing, production, research and development industries in India.

Reportedly, over 12,832 visitors attended the trade fairs over the period of three days, surpassing the number of visitors who attended the 2018 edition of the show. Almost all top companies within and around Hyderabad attended in large numbers and there was an astounding 33 per cent increase in the footfall compared to last year, inform sources.

The visitors belonged to diverse industries and departments such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, research and development. They attended the event to explore latest innovations from laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharma packaging and processing etc.



The event also witnessed a conference a day-long conference on the theme, ‘AI, Analytics and Automation: New realities of pharma R&D’. Organised by Messe Munchen and Express Pharma, India’s leading pharma business magazine from The Indian Express Group, on September 20, 2019 at Hitex City, Hyderabad, it served as an ideal platform to initiate discussions and drive innovation in pharma R&D, with a special focus on lab transformation and management.

It witnessed R&D experts come together and chart a blueprint to harness the potential value of ‘AI, Analytics and Automation’ to create intellectual property, enhance R&D productivity in both qualitative and quantitative terms, augment product life-cycle management, strengthen decision-making abilities as well as gain cost and market differentiation in their continuous quest for improved methods of development, manufacture, and administration of medicines.