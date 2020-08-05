Alkem launches favipiravir under brand name Alfluenza
Favipiravir is approved by the DCGI restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19
Alkem Laboratories has launched Favipiravir under the brand name ‘Alfluenza’ in India for the management of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
Favipiravir is approved by the DCGI for restricted emergency use in India.
Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation.