Alkem launches favipiravir under brand name Alfluenza

By EP News Bureau
Alkem Laboratories has launched Favipiravir under the brand name ‘Alfluenza’ in India for the management of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Favipiravir is approved by the DCGI for restricted emergency use in India.

Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation.

 

