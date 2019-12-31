Express Pharma


Alkem Labs to acquire assets related to Dronabinol for over USD 10 mn from AbbVie

The assets related to Dronabinol include domain names and trademarks pertaining to 'Marinol', New Drug Application (NDA) registration with US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Marinol, logos, patents designs, and technical know-hows

By Press Trust of India
Drug firm Alkem Laboratories recently said it has entered an asset purchase agreement with AbbVie, USA, for acquisition of certain assets related to active pharmaceutical ingredient, Dronabinol, for over USD 10 million approximately Rs 71 crore.

The assets related to Dronabinol include domain names and trademarks pertaining to ‘Marinol’, New Drug Application (NDA) registration with US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Marinol, logos, patents designs, know-how, technical and manufacturing instructions, inventory, manufacturing equipment and such items, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The cost of acquisition is cash consideration of USD 10 million plus suitable working capital adjustments on closing, it added. The objects of the acquisition is, “The company shall own the NDA and associated assets and will use these to commercially exploit both branded and generic sales in the US,” Alkem Laboratories said.

