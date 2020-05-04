Alembic Pharma gets VAI classification from USFDA for Panelav facility

Read Article

The US FDA inspection was conducted from March 9-13, 2020

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has informed that the US FDA has classified inspection of its Panelav manufacturing facility in Gujarat as voluntary action indicated (VAI).

The inspection of the company’s general oral solid formulation facility at Panelav by the US FDA was conducted from March 9-13, 2020, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

As per the USFDA, VAI classification means that though objectionable conditions or practices were found, the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.