Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for hypertension drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals recently said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for Bosentan tablets, used for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

“Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Bosentan tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg,” the firm said in a BSE filing.

Bosentan tablets is for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. “ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Tracleer Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd,” the filing said.

Bosentan Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg have an estimated market size of $68 million for twelve months ending September 2019, according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 114 ANDA approvals from USFDA.