Alembic Pharma gets EIR from US FDA for Karakhadi API facility

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received an EIR from the US health regulator after inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility at Karakhadi in Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted during January 13-17.

“The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our API facility at Karakhadi,” the drug firm said in a filing to the BSE.