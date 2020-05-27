Ajanta employees contribute Rs one crore to fight COVID 19

Read Article

Over 6300 Ajanta employees have voluntarily contributed Rs one crore from their salaries to fight Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, as an expression of their solidarity with the government. The employees have contributed their one day salary, and some have even contributed five-six days worth of salary. This takes total commitment of Ajanta Pharma to Rs crore crore towards fight against COVID 19.

Earlier the Company had already committed Rs six crore for fight against the pandemic by

contributing Rs two crore to PM Cares Fund and Rs four crore spent for providing assistance to state government, Municipal Corporation and other organisations working to fight the pandemic.

Ajanta Pharma is firmly standing with Govt. of India and State Governments in its efforts to overcome this pandemic. We appreciate their tireless efforts to contain the spread of COVID-

19, while ensuring the availability of essentials to the nation. We are also grateful from the core of our heart to the medical fraternity and other COVID warriors for their selfless efforts to protect the humanity, read a press statement released by the company.

Talking about the contribution Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director, Ajanta Pharma said, “Ajantaites continue to strive hard to maintain un-interrupted supply of life-saving drugs in India

and across the world. Their contribution by voluntarily giving one day of salary to fight COVID-19 pandemic is yet another expression of our commitment and culture.”