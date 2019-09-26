Agilent introduces intelligent LC/MS system for chromatographers in India

Agilent Technologies Inc has introduced a new, self-aware mass detector into their comprehensive LC/MS portfolio for the Indian market. The new Agilent InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ system incorporates ‘designed-in’ smart features, software and hardware developed specifically for chemists and chromatographers who will benefit from the intuitive design and greater level of detail generated by a mass selective detector.

The InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ incorporates intelligent instrument health monitoring, which is integrated into the system. Embedded sensors gather and display data allowing a quick assessment of the system’s readiness, status and configuration. The instrument includes features like a system suitability check that uses a test mixture designed to permit an overall assessment of the whole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/MS) system before the collection of data. An early maintenance feedback feature allows lab managers to plan routine maintenance on the lab’s schedule resulting in a focus on overall productivity.

Routine operation of the InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ utilising Agilent’s OpenLab CDS software provides the most efficient and reliable method for data collection, analysis, and reporting, developed with a focus on ease-of-use and data integrity all-in-one system. The InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ eliminates the complexity of MS data acquisition with new features such as the auto-acquire mode that makes method setup even easier.

According to Samir Vyas, Country Application Solution and Business Manager, Agilent Technologies, “We are delighted with the positive response of our customers from across four cities during the mega launch of the new Agilent InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ system in India. The 500 plus customers represented various industry sectors — pharma, biopharma, chemical, and academia. The LC/MSD iQ is enabled with the right technology to address their various pain points, associated with discovery and quality control workflows. Agilent’s R&D factored in valuable feedback from lab managers across the globe to enhance the instrument’s design, offer superior ease of operation, and a smart software platform.”

“Considering most intended users are new to mass spec, the LC/MSD iQ provides intelligent capabilities that are self-aware, self-controlled, and provide quality analytical data in an intuitive and automated manner. These features will help scientists spend more time on research and less on operating the mass spec. The smaller foot print and minimum training requirements will also allow maximum uptime for the instrument,” Vyas added.

Accompanying the launch of the LC/MSD iQ is a new release of Agilent’s MassHunter WalkUp Software for open-access drug discovery and chemistry labs, developed side-by-side with medicinal chemists. This new version has a touch-screen enabled interface and preconfigured analyses and reports that further streamline simple sample submission and requires virtually no training to use.