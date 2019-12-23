Adroit Biomed launches Glutone Serum with advanced drone technology

Adroit Biomed, a Mumbai based pharmaceutical and wellness company, with a focus on dermatology, recently launched Glutone Serum, a premium luxury skincare product, which is a unique blend of novel ingredients and best of the technology. The serum is designed to enhance natural beauty, glow, and radiance, within just four weeks of regular use. In line with the company’s vision for innovative skin formulations in the beauty and wellness segment, the Glutone serum brings in the best of the natural antioxidants and new-age technology. Formulated to improve overall skin health, Glutone Serum delivers beauty with the help of the advanced drone technology which identifies problem areas on the skin, heals and nourishes it with the goodness of Glutathione and Melazero, to create a lasting radiant effect.

The online launch for Glutone serum was done through a social media teaser which led to massive pre-bookings, endorsing the popularity and impact of Glutone. This launch has been touted as one of the biggest, in skincare for the year.

Speaking at the launch, Sushant Raorane, Co-founder and Director, Adroit Biomed, said, “We are extremely excited to launch Glutone Serum for our esteemed customers. This product epitomises our thought of merging technology and the novel ingredients to help deliver beauty through topical application. This is the first among our multiple lines of product innovations we aim to launch in the near future”

The Glutone serum contains liposomal glutathione and Melazero as the main active ingredients. Liposomal glutathione – a fast-absorbing version of the master antioxidant, glutathione, ensures better penetration of glutathione for faster results, while Melazero, a Nobel Prize-winning innovation, helps erase preformed melanin and improves the skin tone. The water-based serum is also unique in that it has a silky feel and is non-sticky in nature. Results are clearly visible in four weeks of using Glutone Serum when applied twice daily.