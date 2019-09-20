ACG to collaborate with Salesforce to build 360-degree customer view

The ACG group recently announced that it has chosen Salesforce, a global CRM company, to accelerate its digital transformation journey, strengthen customer relationships and foster its global expansion.

ACG is deploying Salesforce Sales Cloud to modernize its sales processes and better integrate customer data, providing sales teams with access to rich insights into customer needs and preferences. The solution will provide a single, 360-degree view of each customer that will enable ACG to strengthen its customer relationships and deliver more personalized customer experiences. In addition, deeper business intelligence will help the team to make data-driven decisions, setting ACG up for increased customer success and growth.

Peter Neve, CMO at ACG, commented, “For over five decades, we have been empowering businesses with integrated solutions across the world. Our partnership with Salesforce will help us drive holistic growth by increasing overall business efficiency and providing stellar customer experiences. We look forward to taking our business to the next level with Salesforce and becoming the preferred partners for pharmaceutical businesses across the globe.”

Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India, said “Technological innovations have changed the face of modern customer engagement. Companies are being challenged to rethink how they engage with increasingly connected, empowered, and discerning customers. We are proud to be a technology partner for ACG Group in helping them supercharge growth and surpass customer expectations.”