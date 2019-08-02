ACG acquires Pharma Processing Equipment provider Xertecs GmbH

ACG Engineering has acquired Germany-based pharma processing equipment company, Xertecs GmbH. The deal, which entails ACG acquiring 100 per cent shareholding, comes following a long and successful partnership between the two entities.

For ACG Engineering, the acquisition provides a strong injection of European design into its capabilities roster, as the Xertecs facility and team in Muellheim, Germany becomes a key ‘Center of Excellence’ to serve as ACG Innovation Centre Europe. The goal is to give customers the best of both continents: sophisticated European design combined with Indian value-centric engineering and manufacturing.

According to Richard Stedman, Group CEO— ACG Engineering, “This is a tremendous boost for our commitment to create next-generation machines that serve our pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers. The Xertecs team brings best-in-class design and product management skills to ACG Engineering. We are looking forward to developing a wide range of innovative, ground-breaking equipment solutions and best-practice initiatives between the two teams.”

Klaus Groeschel, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing— Xertecs added, “This represents a great opportunity for ACG to meet global design standards throughout its product portfolio. This is the next logical step in the relationship between our two businesses. The team at Xertecs is very enthusiastic for the opportunity to continue contributing to ACG’s global product offerings and service capabilities.”

Xertecs develops and implements processes, products and services for pharma companies around the world. Its portfolio includes conceptualization; design engineering; prototype development; automation design and integration into MES systems; development and optimization of components; complete plant design including 3D modeling; process optimization and delivery of new process equipment.