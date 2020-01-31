Accenture and Google Cloud collaborate to help lifesciences companies advance the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies

Accenture and Google Cloud recently announced that Google Cloud will be the cloud technology provider for Accenture’s INTIENT lifesciences industry platform. The new, multi-year agreement brings Google’s cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities together with Accenture’s life sciences services and platforms and is intended to help life sciences organizations make their data more accessible, secure and valuable.

The INTIENT platform provides life sciences organizations with end-to-end capabilities from discovery and research to clinical development and the delivery of treatments. Accenture launched INTIENT in May 2019, building on more than seven years of collaboration with over 25 life sciences companies to develop and deploy platform technology solutions.

“INTIENT will advance Accenture’s and Google Cloud’s shared mission to empower life sciences organizations with intelligent solutions that help bring innovative treatments to patients around the world, with greater speed, safety, and efficacy,” said Simon Eaves, group chief executive of Products at Accenture. “Together, we can deliver exceptional value to clients at a rapid pace.”

Google Cloud’s architecture supports open source technology that will enable Accenture to expand the capabilities of INTIENT by allowing partners, independent software vendors, and content providers to rapidly develop and provide additional solutions that extend the value of the platform.

Tariq Shaukat, president at Google Cloud, said, “We’re excited to partner with Accenture to transform the life sciences industry with cloud technologies. Our shared goal is to accelerate developments in treatments by leveraging powerful Google Cloud capabilities, such as AI and data analytics, to gain insights that correlate symptoms, events, and treatments in new and unexpected ways.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Google Cloud will be the cloud technology provider for current and future solutions that are a part of the Accenture INTIENT platform for life sciences. The agreement is an extension of the partnership between Accenture and Google built over the last eight years. A key milestone in the relationship was the July 2018 launch of the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, which helps companies use Google Cloud technology to deliver superior customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.