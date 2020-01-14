Acasti Pharma’s krill oil-derived drug fails late-stage study

Acasti Pharma said its krill oil-derived drug candidate, CaPre, was not more effective than placebo in reducing high levels of triglycerides in a late-stage study.

US-listed shares of Acasti were down 54 per cent at $1 before the bell.

The Canada-based drug developer said CaPre failed to show a statistically significant reduction in blood triglycerides compared to placebo after 12 weeks and 26 weeks of treatment.

Triglycerides are a type of fat found in blood that contributes to heart disease alongside cholesterol.