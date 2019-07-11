Abbott Launches STARLIMS HTML5 Quality Manufacturing LIMS

Abbott has launched a laboratory information management system, STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 12.0, to support integration with various types of platforms and manage data from product concept to consumer. STARLIMS QM 12.0 is designed for the global manufacturing and R&D sectors including pharmaceuticals/biotech, chemicals and petrochemicals, oil and gas, food and beverage, contract services, consumer products and general manufacturing. This new offering is built on the latest version of the STARLIMS Technology platform 11.7.

“Due to market demand for more intuitive user experiences, STARLIMS QM 12.0 is designed to offer increased freedom of interoperability,” said Mark Spencer, Vice President and General Manager — Informatics, Abbott. “STARLIMS QM 12.0 is more versatile than ever, reducing IT complexity and delays, and removing the challenges associated with supporting older browser technologies.”

STARLIMS QM 12.0 offers the following benefits:

HTML5 : STARLIMS QM 12.0 has been converted to HTML5, so customers now have a fresh, new look up front.

: STARLIMS QM 12.0 has been converted to HTML5, so customers now have a fresh, new look up front. A verification kit : As an add-on, the kit offers templates that will be particularly valuable for customers who have little experience validating a LIMS, or who are still working to establish methodologies for validating electronic systems. The kit includes a set of documentation that can be leveraged when validating the software’s core functionality.

: As an add-on, the kit offers templates that will be particularly valuable for customers who have little experience validating a LIMS, or who are still working to establish methodologies for validating electronic systems. The kit includes a set of documentation that can be leveraged when validating the software’s core functionality. Integrated request management portal : Customers continue to experience the same ease of collaboration with internal departments and external partners that submit sample testing requests. However, with the addition of a branding kit, customers can either retain the standardised login page layout or personalise the login entry point. A default entry point dashboard makes navigation fast and simple, and shows user-relevant tasks up front, while additional support for unknown material testing and test requests will simplify managing non-standard requests.

: Customers continue to experience the same ease of collaboration with internal departments and external partners that submit sample testing requests. However, with the addition of a branding kit, customers can either retain the standardised login page layout or personalise the login entry point. A default entry point dashboard makes navigation fast and simple, and shows user-relevant tasks up front, while additional support for unknown material testing and test requests will simplify managing non-standard requests. Applications : The latest STARLIMS QM 12.0 also features applications for streamlining sample and batch management, with intuitive instrument integration and out-of-the-box interfacing with third-party applications such as Thermo Scientific, Chromeleon Chromatography Data System software, Waters’ Empower Chromatography Data Software and SAP, or through web services API.

“Manufacturers can operate more effectively if they have a real-time, holistic view of workflow progress in their laboratories,” adds Jacqueline Barberena, Global Marketing and Product Management Director — Informatics, Abbott. “The product enhancements in the new STARLIMS QM 12.0 not only provide an intuitive visual interface, but also help ensure transparency and support regulatory compliance.”