Abbott launches Duphalac Bears in India

Abbott has launched Duphalac Bears, a new product featuring fruit-flavoured gummy bears designed to support children’s digestive health, helping them live healthier lives.

The company has launched Duphalac Bears in strawberry fruit flavor, which is a food supplement and meets FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) regulations. It provides the advantages of a trusted prebiotic and encourages the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system while reducing levels of unfriendly bacteria. These gummy bears are easy to take for children and promote healthy intestinal balance as well as bowel regulation.

In addition to helping raise levels of good bacteria in the gut, Duphalac Bears contains lactulose, a prebiotic derived from milk, that promotes gastrointestinal health. The prevalence of childhood constipation ranges between 0.7 per cent and 29.6 per cent, and most cases tend to occur during the age of toilet training, when children are two to three years old.

A healthy digestive system plays a vital role in good nutrition, by breaking down food effectively and ensuring that essential nutrients are properly absorbed, to help children thrive. Moreover, almost 70 per cent of the human body’s immune system is active in the gut, making a well-functioning digestive system essential for better immunity and health. Tasty, chewable lactulose-based gummies can help relieve the symptoms of childhood constipation by softening stool and facilitating regular motion.

“Multiple factors can trigger childhood constipation, including rushed morning routines, difficult toilet training periods and poor diets. Though it can be treated effectively, our research shows that only 30 per cent of parents consult a doctor on time. Pediatricians also observe that children undergoing treatment frequently have a relapse, usually due to non-adherence,” said Dr Srirupa Das, Medical Director, Abbott India. “A healthy digestive system is paramount to children’s physical growth and mental development. The launch of Duphalac Bears is an important and innovative step in supporting children’s digestive health, so that they can thrive and take part in activities they enjoy doing,” she added.

The digestive system is home to trillions of bacteria, some of which are a key part of digestive health as they can help process food. These “friendly” bacteria are nourished by prebiotics such as lactulose, which promotes a healthy intestinal balance for children.