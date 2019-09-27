A Vaidheesh re-elected President of OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies, announced the newly elected Board of Directors for 2019-20 at its statutory AGM. A Vaidheesh, Vice President, South Asia & Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has been re-elected as the President for OPPI, for the third year.

Speaking on his role, A Vaidheesh, President- OPPI said, “ OPPI will continue to focus on patients and sharpen its advocacy on improving health access through innovative financing models. We will collaborate with policy makers to ensure that the ecosystem is conducive for innovative medicines to reach the Indian patients. WE believe that Government will see to the long term submission of mandating uniform ethical marketing practices in the best interest of patients. OPPI and its members are committed to the Indian patients and we will continue to contribute to building a progressive healthcare system in India.”

Kanchana TK, Director General-OPPI said, “Under Vaidheesh’ s leadership, OPPI has been able to foster partnerships and establish its reputation as an ethical, progressive and patient-focused policy advocacy group. We would like to congratulate him on his re-election as President and look forward to his guidance as we advocate for policies that positively impact the lives of Indian patients.”